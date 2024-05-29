Austin weather: More scattered severe storms possible

Seasonal temperatures and another round of storms are on the weather menu for Wednesday, May 29 and Thursday, May 30.

During the day we won't see much rain, but then we will begin to track storms coming in from West Texas starting this evening.

The severe weather risk is low, but Central Texans expect heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds.

Rain and storms are looking more and more likely for Thursday and Friday with the rain chances lingering into the weekend. Some areas could pick up another 1 to 3" of rain in the next few days.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.