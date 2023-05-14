Austin weather: Mother's Day showers and storms, potential for fooding

Happy Mother's Day! There is a chance for showers and storms once again, especially in the eastern portion of the FOX 7 Austin viewing area.

Temperatures will warm up to near 80 under cloudy skies.

There is a potential for flooding today as well but there is a higher chance tomorrow.

Tomorrow will also have slightly higher temperatures as we warm up to the lower 80s.

Stay weather aware and remember, turn around, and don't drown.

For the most recent road closure information, as well as a complete list of roads already closed, visit atxfloods.com.

Austin Emergency Management is reminding drivers that sometimes it’s hard to tell if there’s water on the road.

If you encounter high water, don’t attempt to drive through it.

If you must drive, stay away from creeks, trails, culverts, ponds, and other drainage infrastructure.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.