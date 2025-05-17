Austin weather: Muggy Saturday, chance of severe storms for some

The Brief It will be a hot, sticky Saturday in Austin. Severe storms could hit the Hill Country. The highest risk is for hail and damaging winds.



Temperatures won't be quite as high as we have seen in the past few days on Saturday, but it will be sticky and humid.

Saturday forecast: Humid day, chance of storms

High temperatures are expected to reach the mid 90s on Saturday.

It will be very humid, making it seem hotter than we actually are. "Feels like" temperatures will be in the triple digits.

The Hill County could see severe storms on Saturday.

The National Weather Service has the area at a slight risk of severe weather. That's a two on its one to five scale.

The chances of seeing severe weather is higher the farther west you go.

We expect to start seeing the storms to the west around 2 to 3 p.m. and it will work its way east. As the storms move east they are expected to weaken.

We could see large hail, strong damaging wind gusts and there's a small chance that there could be a tornado or some flooding from heavy rain.

