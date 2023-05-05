Austin weather: Scattered severe storms possible nightly through Sunday

We struck out with the rain yesterday but we will try again today.

The day will go from cloudy and foggy to sunny, hot and steamy with highs in the 90s.

We are banking on the heating of the day and dryline/low pressure combo to break the lid on the atmosphere and open the door for late day storms.

The prime spot for storms will start in the Hill Country late in the afternoon and then what is left will try to move toward the Austin metro area by the evening.

There is a Level 2 severe weather risk for the Hill Country. Large hail and damaging winds along with lightning will be the main threats.

Will the storm threat continue for the weekend? Find out coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin. Staying live and local just for you until 10 a.m.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.