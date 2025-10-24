Expand / Collapse search

Austin weather: Possible severe storms with localized flooding

By
Published  October 24, 2025 11:34am CDT
Weather
Austin weather: Severe weather possible

Storms are finally coming through Central Texas and we could see some severe weather. Zack Shields has all the details in his full forecast.

The Brief

    • Storms are coming to Central Texas
    • Isolated severe storms with straight-line winds and localized flooding possible

AUSTIN, Texas - For the first time in a month and a half we will need to turn the radar on because rain and storms are heading this way. 

The backstory:

It will be mostly cloudy, warm, humid and breezy with highs in the mid to upper 80s with a 40% chance of rain before 5 p.m. 

As a low/front combo enters the picture tonight, storms will become likely and widespread from late evening to before sunrise tomorrow. 

We will get some much-needed rain as the totals continue to trend higher.

However, we may have to deal with isolated severe storms with straight-line winds and localized flooding tonight.

What you can do:

Stay weather aware! 

The Source: Information from meteorologist Zack Shields.

