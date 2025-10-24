Austin weather: Possible severe storms with localized flooding

The Brief Storms are coming to Central Texas Isolated severe storms with straight-line winds and localized flooding possible



For the first time in a month and a half we will need to turn the radar on because rain and storms are heading this way.

The backstory:

It will be mostly cloudy, warm, humid and breezy with highs in the mid to upper 80s with a 40% chance of rain before 5 p.m.

As a low/front combo enters the picture tonight, storms will become likely and widespread from late evening to before sunrise tomorrow.

We will get some much-needed rain as the totals continue to trend higher.

However, we may have to deal with isolated severe storms with straight-line winds and localized flooding tonight.

What you can do:

Stay weather aware!

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP.

The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling.

Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.