Austin weather: Possible severe storms with localized flooding
AUSTIN, Texas - For the first time in a month and a half we will need to turn the radar on because rain and storms are heading this way.
The backstory:
It will be mostly cloudy, warm, humid and breezy with highs in the mid to upper 80s with a 40% chance of rain before 5 p.m.
As a low/front combo enters the picture tonight, storms will become likely and widespread from late evening to before sunrise tomorrow.
We will get some much-needed rain as the totals continue to trend higher.
However, we may have to deal with isolated severe storms with straight-line winds and localized flooding tonight.
What you can do:
Stay weather aware!
Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP.
The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling.
Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.
The Source: Information from meteorologist Zack Shields.