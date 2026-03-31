March ends with record highs, but April brings possible end to dry spell

The Brief March ends with record highs, April brings showers 2 Pacific lows this week bringing rain to break 3-week dry spell Central Texas could see between 1 and 2 inches



Tuesday marks the end of the warmest March ever with record highs and a summer-like feeling.

However, April is set to bring us some more active weather patterns and a possible end to our long dry spell.

Timeline:

Meteorologists are tracking two Pacific lows that will ride the tropical flow into town.

The first one will arrive on Thursday morning and the second is expected by Saturday afternoon.

The first round will form along the dryline and then the upper low will make sure the storms survive long enough to reach Central Texas by Thursday morning.

The severe weather threat will remain low with the first wave, but the second system will bring more rain and a slightly higher threat of severe weather this weekend.

The National Weather Service says much of the Central Texas region is under a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather this week, with main threats being large hail, damaging wind and locally heavy rain.

However, most of the threat is predicted in the Hill Country and west of I-35 towards Kerr, Gillespie and Burnet counties.

By the numbers:

The two rain machines could deliver at least one to two inches of rain over the next five days, ending the three-week dry spell in a big way.

What's next:

A cold front will also arrive this weekend, ushering in chilly nights and cool days again by Easter.

What you can do:

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Current forecast for Tuesday, March 31