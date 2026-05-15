Texas investigates meat packing industry over 'manipulated' market

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The Brief Texas is investigating major meatpackers over possible price manipulation. AG Ken Paxton says the companies may have underpaid ranchers and raised beef prices. The probe targets four firms that control most U.S. beef processing.



The office of the Texas attorney general is launching an investigation into the major movers in the meat packing industry, claiming that potential anticompetitive conduct has jacked up grocery prices.

Meat packing investigation

The investigation was announced Friday by Texas AG Ken Paxton, who said he will work with the DOJ to probe JBS S.A.; Tyson Fresh Meats, Inc.; Cargill, Inc.; and National Beef Packing Co. Paxton says these four companies control over 85% of the nation’s beef processing market.

The release says reports have shown those companies may have used their dominance to decrease the prices paid to cattle ranchers while simultaneously driving up beef prices for consumers.

According to Paxton, they have reaped enormous profits at the expense of Texas cattle ranchers and consumers nationwide.

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What they're saying:

"Texans deserve fairly priced beef and our state’s cattle ranchers deserve to be paid fairly for their hard work," said Paxton. "If major meatpackers manipulated the market to underpay ranchers while forcing families to pay higher prices at the grocery store, we will hold them accountable. My office will aggressively investigate any violations of antitrust law to protect fair competition, ranchers, and Texas consumers."