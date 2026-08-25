Federal prosecutors take aim at violent offenders across Austin area

The Brief Around 40 gun-related crimes are being pursued by federal prosecutors Officials said Austin has seen a decrease in crime in recent years, but even with this decrease, violent crimes in Austin have been on an upward trend Part of the process involves working with the Travis County DA’s Office to identify suspects eligible for federal prosecution



Federal prosecutors have announced they’re pursuing around 40 cases for gun-related crimes in the Austin area.

They say it’s the latest initiative to keep violent criminals behind bars and off the streets of Central Texas.

Violent crime in Austin

What they're saying:

On Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas was joined alongside federal, state, and local partners, with violent crime in Austin the topic of discussion.

"Austin has this perception of being a go-along-to-get-along society, and it largely is for a lot of good people here in Austin," said Justin Simmons, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas. "Unfortunately, it also has that perception and is attractive accordingly for many violent criminals. Drug dealers, illegal aliens with an extensive criminal history all rely on these beliefs and the policies that those beliefs to operate under this idea that they can live basically with impunity in and around Austin. "

Simmons mentioned that Austin has seen a decrease in crime in recent years and accredits this to a countrywide effort by the Trump Administration against dangerous offenders. But even with this decrease, Simmons said violent crimes in Austin have been on an upward trend.

"Over the last 10 years, the violent crime numbers have gone up dramatically."

By the numbers:

Simmons referenced data from the Major City’s Police Chief’s Association. Comparing 2015 to 2025, the data reported that homicides in Austin had risen by 187%. Rapes also increased by 65% while aggravated assaults jumped by 38%.

"In case you think that this is in line with everything else that's going on in Texas, it's actually wildly disproportionate to other major cities in Texas," said Simmons.

Gun-related crimes in the Austin area

Dig deeper:

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, many of these crimes are committed by "bad guys with guns." Used as a reference was the March 1 shooting on West 6th Street, when a gunman fired at Buford’s Beer Garden.

It was this sort of violent gun offense that was behind Simmons' motivation to begin an initiative at the beginning of this year, working with agencies like the ATF, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Austin Police Department.

The focus of that initiative would be targeting the "worst of the worst" when it comes to criminals.

"Get them off the street, get them detained, get them charged with federal crimes, get them convicted, and get them sentenced," says Simmons, who claims the results of the initiatives speak for themselves. "As a result, we have over 40 defendants charged, or approximately 40 defendants charged, under various charges."

That would include charges such as felon in possession of a firearm, drug trafficking, and illegal possession of a machine gun. The penalties for convicted defendants include 10-, 15-, and 30-year minimums with maximum penalties for some reaching life in federal prison.

Big picture view:

Used as an example was the DPS arrest of Joshua Dixon, who, according to the U.S. Attorney, was a member of the Aryan Brotherhood, and was found in possession of 11 guns, three kilos of meth and $50,000 in cash.

He was indicted federally on July 21 on drug and gun charges, and he now faces 15 years to life in federal prison.

Another instance was the arrest of Axel Flores Rodriguez. According to the U.S. Attorney, Manor PD was called out to an assault family violence call. They discovered 13 guns in a baby's crib, alongside 700 grams of cocaine, 15,000 rounds of ammunition, and a large amount of cash.

Flores Rodriguez was charged with possession with intent to distribute, a firearms charge, and now faces 10 years to life in federal prison.

Working with the Travis County DA's Office

What they're saying:

"Sometimes we do have to step in and put federal charges on folks to make sure they don't get out on a low bond or something like that where they can wreak further havoc on the streets," says Simmons.

He further explained that part of the process involved working with the Travis County DA’s Office to identify suspects eligible for federal prosecution.

When asked if they were satisfied with the performance of the Travis County District Attorney’s Office, Simmons said, "I’ve been satisfied with their participation in this effort, I’ll put it that way."

In a statement to FOX 7, a Travis County District Attorney’s spokesperson said: "Under Travis County District Attorney José Garza’s leadership, crime rates in Austin have steadily dropped. We welcome the support of local and federal partners to keep our community safe."