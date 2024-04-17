Austin weather: Big changes coming

More of the same today with fog and drizzle in the morning and then mostly cloudy, warm and humid in the afternoon with highs way up in the 80s.

Big weather changes are coming!

We're tracking two Pacific lows and a late season cold front.

They will all meet in Texas, increasing rain and storm chances for several days starting late on Thursday.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.