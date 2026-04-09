Austin weather: 1st round of storms today, multiple rounds through weekend

The Brief Keep those umbrellas handy as the nice weather streak is coming to an end. Some rain and thunderstorms expected today



Keep those umbrellas handy as the wait is over and the nice weather streak is coming to an end.

The backstory:

The first round of spotty showers and storms will enter the picture late today and this evening.

The warmth will help energize the atmosphere with the upper low in Mexico to produce spotty showers and storms that will remain below severe limits.

Rain totals will remain under a half an inch but not everyone will get the rain today.

Don't worry because we are still expecting multiple rounds of rain and storms through the weekend and beyond.

Timeline:

We are tracking 3 different Pacific lows impacting Texas.

The highest rain and storm chances will occur when these lows arrive on Friday, Sunday and next Tuesday. This is when we will get the highest rain totals and severe weather risk.

It won't be a total washout this weekend with most of the rain holding off until after 3 p.m.

It's a typical Springtime setup with these Western lows providing the extra lift to set off the storms along the dryline and then push them this way.

Why you should care:

We are confident we could get 1 to 3" of rain in the next seven days but are still ironing out the details of the severe risk for late Sunday and again next Tuesday.

What you can do:

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP.

The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling.

Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe.