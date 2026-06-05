Austin weather: Rain showers and storms expected

The Brief On and off showers turning into showers and storms as day goes on Level 2 out of 4 risk for localized flooding today More rain expected this weekend



Keep those umbrellas nearby as rain is expected today and this weekend.

Timeline:

On and off showers turning into showers and storms as the day goes on.

There is a level 2 out of 4 risk for localized flooding today and most of us are under a level 1 risk tomorrow.

Rain and storm chances linger but lower Sunday and into early next week.

What you can do:

Stay weather aware during this Memorial Day weekend.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP.

The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling.

Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe.

You can also keep an eye on low water crossings and road closures at atxfloods and DriveTexas.org.