Invasive pasture mealybug spreads to 70 Texas counties, threatening hayfields and pastures, report says

The Brief An invasive pasture mealybug has spread to 70 Texas counties, damaging grasses that support livestock grazing and hay production. More than 20 million acres of Texas pastureland are already in affected counties, with another 35.7 million acres at risk as the pest continues to spread. Researchers say control options are limited, though Texas A&M is seeking EPA approval for additional insecticides while urging producers to closely monitor their pastures.



A rapidly spreading invasive insect is threatening Texas pastures and hayfields, raising concerns for the state's livestock industry as producers also prepare for the return of the New World screwworm.

Texas pasture mealybug confirmed in 70 counties

(Photo by Stephen Biles)

What we know:

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service experts say the pasture mealybug has now been confirmed in 70 Texas counties since it was first identified in the state in 2025. The pest feeds by extracting sap from grasses and injecting toxins that weaken the plants, often causing a condition known as pasture dieback.

The insect attacks several common warm-season grasses, including:

Bermuda grass

Bahia grass

Bluestem grass

Johnson grass

In heavily infested fields, grasses can thin dramatically or die, reducing grazing capacity and hay production.

Millions of acres of Texas pastureland are at risk

Pasture mealybugs (Photo by Stephen Biles)

Big picture view:

AgriLife economists estimate that more than 20 million acres of Texas pastureland are already located within infested counties, with another 35.7 million acres considered at imminent risk.

The outbreak is a growing concern for producers in North, Central and Southeast Texas, regions that supply hay and forage for cattle operations serving many of the state's major metropolitan areas.

"It seems like we add new counties every week, sometimes every day," said David Kerns, statewide integrated pest management coordinator for AgriLife Extension. Kerns said producers across the state continue to report suspected infestations as the insect's range expands.

Invasive insect affects metros of Texas

Local perspective:

In North Texas, temperatures recently climbed into the upper 90s. AgriLife said producers were battling heavy insect pressure while hay harvest remained in full swing.

In Central Texas, officials reported widespread pasture mealybug flare-ups and poor results from insecticide applications.

Southeast Texas producers also reported infestations across Bermuda, Bahia and Tifton grasses, calling the insect their primary concern for forage production.

Researchers say control options remain limited.

No pesticides are currently approved specifically for pasture mealybug control in Texas pastures, although the labeled product Sefina has shown some ability to suppress low-level infestations.

Managing pasture mealybug

Adult female pasture mealybug surrounded by nymphs. (Photo by Stephen Biles)

What they're saying:

Kerns said Texas A&M researchers are seeking an emergency exemption from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to allow additional insecticides that have performed well in research trials.

Until additional tools become available, specialists recommend producers frequently inspect pastures, reduce dense grass canopies through grazing or hay cutting, and avoid moving potentially infested livestock or equipment between fields. Researchers have found the insects are unlikely to survive longer than two weeks in baled hay.

(Photo by: Edwin Remsburg/VW Pics via Getty Images)

What's next:

Scientists are also investigating whether the insect's tiny early life stages can be carried by wind, which could help explain its rapid spread across the state.

AgriLife officials encourage producers who suspect infestations to contact their local AgriLife Extension office for help with identification, monitoring and management recommendations.