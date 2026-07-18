Trump approves Texas flood emergency declaration, authorizing FEMA relief

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The Brief President Donald Trump approved a federal emergency declaration for Texas to authorize immediate disaster relief operations for severe flooding. The emergency declaration covers 28 counties across South and Central Texas, guaranteeing that the federal government will cover 75% of eligible emergency rescue and medical costs. The full scale of the regional property damage remains unclear as local crews continue emergency response operations.



The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced that President Donald Trump approved an emergency declaration for Texas on Saturday, authorizing federal assistance to support response efforts for the flooding that began July 12.

28 Texas counties approved

Texas State Capitol building in Austin, Texas. ( Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call / Getty Images)

What we know:

The declaration allows FEMA to coordinate federal disaster relief operations aimed at saving lives, protecting property and public health, and reducing the threat of further damage in communities affected by the flooding.

The emergency declaration covers 28 counties, primarily across South and Central Texas, including Bexar, Comal, Kendall, Kerr, Gillespie, Bandera, Blanco, Medina, Wilson and Uvalde counties, as well as several counties stretching west toward the Texas-Mexico border and the Big Bend region.

Roland W. Jackson was named the federal coordinating officer for response operations.

Federal funds to cover 75% of emergency costs

Big picture view:

Under the declaration, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize and provide personnel, equipment and other resources needed to support emergency operations. The federal government will reimburse 75% of the cost of eligible emergency protective measures provided through direct federal assistance.

Emergency protective measures can include search and rescue operations, emergency medical care, debris removal necessary to protect public safety and other actions intended to reduce immediate threats to life and property.

Ongoing flood response and future aid

What's next:

FEMA said additional assistance could be approved later if Texas requests it and damage assessments determine more federal aid is warranted.

The emergency declaration supplements ongoing state, tribal and local response efforts as crews continue addressing the impacts of flooding across the affected areas.