Austin weather: Rainy, cooler day

Not your typical June day coming up with the massive tropical low to our south and moving toward Mexico.

With all the clouds, rain and a northeasterly wind, temperatures and heat indices will stay below 90. This is very strange but amazing at the same time.

The rain will be light to moderate from late morning to early evening.

Not expecting any flooding or severe weather, just much needed rain and heat relief.

We will discuss how much rain we could get and how long the rain chances will hang around coming up on FOX 7 Austin.

