Austin weather: Rainy and cooler week ahead

It's a new week and a new weather pattern.

We got a preview of it yesterday as the dome of high pressure is gone, and the door is open for rounds of rain and heat relief.

Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 will be setting off a cluster of storms this afternoon.

Heavy rain and lightning are the main threats from early afternoon to mid-evening.

Keep an umbrella handy and be careful on the roads with rain staying in the forecast every day this week.

