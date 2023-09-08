Austin weather: Record breaking heat for Friday

Get ready to experience the hottest September 8th ever.

Today is expected to be even hotter than the last few days and breaking records with ease this afternoon. With a full day of sun, highs will soar to 107.

Much of the area is under an excessive heat warning from noon to 7 p.m.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

But, hang in there we have three more days of record heat and then some welcome changes will arrive next week.

We are talking cooling trend and increasing rain chances for after the weekend.

WATCH GOOD DAY AUSTIN LIVE

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.