Austin weather: Record-breaking heatwave rolls on

It's a new day and month and the heatwave rolls on.

The triple digit streak continues with 25 days in a row and nearing the daily record high of 107º.

There is an impulse of low pressure arriving later today from East Texas. This could set-off isolated showers late in the day from Austin to La Grange.

Don't get too excited because most of the area will stay dry and even if you do see rain the totals will be very low with the dry air in place.

We will try really hard to find more rain and heat relief in the extended forecast coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

