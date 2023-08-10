Austin weather: Record heat and high fire risk

Record heat, gusty winds and extreme fire danger are still on the weather menu.

Humidity around 20%, wind gusts of 20 to 35 mph and dry vegetation puts the area under a Level 4 fire risk today. That means no outdoor burning and avoid producing any sparks.

Much of the area is under a Red Flag Warning and Excessive Heat Warning.

This will be the 34th day in a row with highs in the 100s and records could fall.

We are trying really hard to find rain and heat relief in the extended forecast. We will check it out coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

