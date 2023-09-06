Austin weather: Record heat this week, but relief is on the way

Highs will continue to trend upward in the coming days and records will fall.

Today will be day 75 in the 100s with lots of sun and less wind.

Much of the area will be under a Heat Advisory from noon to 7 p.m.

The heat dome will get stronger the rest of the week.

There will be four more record-breaking days before the dome of high pressure shifts to the west allowing a front to push into the area. This is when we will finally get some rain and minor heat relief.

