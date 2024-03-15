Austin weather: Risk of severe storms Friday, more rain this weekend

Showers and thunderstorms moved through the Austin metro early this morning.

We can expect a lull in thunderstorm activity for a few hours followed by additional shower and thunderstorm development later today and tonight as a cold front tracks across the region.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for San Saba County until 11:30 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Mason and San Saba County until noon today.

There is a 2 out of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms today and tonight.

The main hazards include large hail and damaging wind gusts over 60 mph.

The risk for severe weather decreases later tonight, but rain chances continue Saturday into Sunday.

Highs today remain in the 70s with highs only in the 60s over the weekend.

