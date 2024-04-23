Austin weather: Rounds of rain possible later this week

The weather starts changing today.

We will see more clouds and experience more wind.

The Gulf breeze returns, increasing the moisture, clouds, temperatures and rain chances for the rest of the week.

It will be partly cloudy and nice this afternoon with highs cooler than average for the 5th day in a row.

We are tracking 2 Pacific lows that will turn into our next rain machines as they tap into the moisture increasing across Texas.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.