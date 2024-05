One person died in a wreck in Williamson County on Wednesday.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says the crash, involving a commercial vehicle and a passenger car, happened on Ronald Reagan Boulevard, north of FM 3405.

It's unclear which vehicle the person who died was in.

Ronald Reagan Blvd. is closed from FM 3405 to CR 289 while law enforcement investigates the crash.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.