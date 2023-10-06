Austin weather: Second cold front to bring us coldest temperatures since April

The nice Fall weather begins today.

Temperatures will be close to seasonal levels with highs in the low to mid 80s with on and off sunshine.

The winds will be increasing from the north the next 24 hours with another cold front arriving tonight.

It will be a dry and windy front producing gusts of 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

This wind will reinforce the chill for the weekend. It will be the coolest air we have seen since mid-April.

We will talk more about how cool it will be for the weekend and already tracking our next rain machine for next week coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

