Austin weather: Severe storms possible with highs in 90s

Published  May 22, 2024 8:53am CDT
Austin weather: Heat but maybe some rain?

Temperatures are going to be hot but is there a chance for some storms? Zack Shields has the answer in his full forecast.

AUSTIN, Texas - Hot and steamy again today and then storms and rain look more likely tonight. 

Highs heading for the 90s for the 5th day in a row with heat indices in the triple digits. 

A weak front is sagging south and will collide with the Summer-like feeling to help set-off scattered severe storms this evening. 

The storm prediction center has upgraded the area to a slight to enhanced risk of severe storms.

