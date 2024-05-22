Austin weather: Severe storms possible with highs in 90s

Hot and steamy again today and then storms and rain look more likely tonight.

Highs heading for the 90s for the 5th day in a row with heat indices in the triple digits.

A weak front is sagging south and will collide with the Summer-like feeling to help set-off scattered severe storms this evening.

The storm prediction center has upgraded the area to a slight to enhanced risk of severe storms.

