Austin weather: Severe storms possible this weekend

The Brief Lots of clouds today and not much rain Highs reaching the 80s for the 10th day in a row Front comes into play this weekend



A front comes into play this weekend to turn on the rain Saturday and then cool us off on Sunday.

By the numbers:

Most of the same today, with lots of clouds and wind but not much rain.

Wind gusts of 25-35 mph are likely with a 20% chance of rain today and tonight.

Highs will reach the 80s for the 10th day in a row.

Timeline:

Most of the storms will happen Saturday into Saturday night.

There is a slight risk of severe storms on Saturday with elevated chance of small to moderate hail, strong winds of 40 to 60 mph and plenty of lightning.

1-2" of rain are possible over the weekend putting us in a level 2 for localized flooding.

What you can do:

