Austin weather: Severe storms risk, tornadoes possible in some areas

The rain is back for the first time in a week and half. Expect on and off light rain through early afternoon.

Isolated storms could bubble up over Eastern counties where there is a slight risk of severe storms.

Most of the severe weather will remain in Southeast Texas where small and short-lived tornadoes are the main threats.

Rain totals will be low and under a quarter of an inch.

Things are expected to dry out late this afternoon with a little bit of sunshine and highs in the low 70s.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.