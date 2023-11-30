Expand / Collapse search

Austin weather: Severe storms risk, tornadoes possible in some areas

FOX 7 Austin

We're finally getting some measurable rain, but this round of showers has come with a risk of severe weather for some of our counties. Zack Shields has details on what to expect.

AUSTIN, Texas - The rain is back for the first time in a week and half. Expect on and off light rain through early afternoon. 

Isolated storms could bubble up over Eastern counties where there is a slight risk of severe storms. 

Most of the severe weather will remain in Southeast Texas where small and short-lived tornadoes are the main threats. 

Rain totals will be low and under a quarter of an inch. 

Things are expected to dry out late this afternoon with a little bit of sunshine and highs in the low 70s.

