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Austin weather: Hail in some areas as Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued

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Updated  May 6, 2026 10:40am CDT
Weather
FOX 7 Austin
Austin weather: Latest storm warnings & watches

Austin weather: Latest storm warnings & watches

Several areas are under severe thunderstorm warnings and watches. Zack Shields has a 9 AM update.

The Brief

    • Several counties were under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning but those have now expired
    • A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for most of Central Texas until this afternoon

AUSTIN, Texas - Most of Central Texas is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch while other counties were under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning that has now expired.

Timeline:

Llano County, Mason, Gillespie and Burnet Counties were under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for several hours this morning but those have all now expired.

Hail was reported in some spots.

Hail in Llano County. (Photo courtesy Lorraine Wicker)

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the following counties until 1 p.m.

  • Gllespie
  • Hays
  • Caldwell
  • Bastrop
  • Blanco
  • Travis
  • Llano
  • Burnet
  • Williamson
  • Bell
  • Lampasas

What you can do:

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Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe.

The Source: Information from National Weather Service and meteorologist Zack Shields.

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