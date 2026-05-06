Austin weather: Hail in some areas as Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued
AUSTIN, Texas - Most of Central Texas is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch while other counties were under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning that has now expired.
Timeline:
Llano County, Mason, Gillespie and Burnet Counties were under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for several hours this morning but those have all now expired.
Hail was reported in some spots.
Hail in Llano County. (Photo courtesy Lorraine Wicker)
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the following counties until 1 p.m.
- Gllespie
- Hays
- Caldwell
- Bastrop
- Blanco
- Travis
- Llano
- Burnet
- Williamson
- Bell
- Lampasas
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The Source: Information from National Weather Service and meteorologist Zack Shields.