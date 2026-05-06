Austin weather: Hail in some areas as Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued

The Brief Several counties were under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning but those have now expired A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for most of Central Texas until this afternoon



Most of Central Texas is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch while other counties were under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning that has now expired.

Timeline:

Llano County, Mason, Gillespie and Burnet Counties were under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for several hours this morning but those have all now expired.

Hail was reported in some spots.

Hail in Llano County. (Photo courtesy Lorraine Wicker)

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the following counties until 1 p.m.

Gllespie

Hays

Caldwell

Bastrop

Blanco

Travis

Llano

Burnet

Williamson

Bell

Lampasas

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