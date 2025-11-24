Austin weather: Severe weather and localized flooding possible

The Brief Storms and showers are expected across Central Texas Severe weather and localized flooding possible



We have a chance for storms and showers across the entire viewing area today.

The backstory:

A line of thunderstorms and showers will be moving southeast across the region.

With this storm system, we do have the potential to see severe weather and localized flooding.

The chances for severe weather are higher in our eastern areas, but all of us are under a flood threat.

The storm system will start in the northwest this morning and be out east (Fayette County) by the late afternoon and evening hours.

