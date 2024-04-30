Austin weather: Severe storm risk later this week

Gearing up for a warm and humid finish to April.

The storm threat will stay to our west on this last day of the month.

The West Texas storms will fall apart before reaching us tonight.

As the next Western Low enters the picture and teams up with dryline, the storm threat will increase for Central Texas late Wednesday into early Thursday.

