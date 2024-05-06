Austin weather: Spotty rain continues Monday

Can't close the book on the latest rain event just yet. Keep the umbrella handy for one more day.

Spotty showers are possible from noon to 5 p.m. with the heating of the day.

The rain will dissipate quickly this evening. It will be a mostly cloudy, warm, humid and breezy start to the week.

Heating up even more the next few days with a summer preview.

Then a front enters the picture by the end of the week, providing heat and humidity relief and turning on the storms again.

The active weather pattern rolls on, so make sure you check in with FOX 7 Austin for an updated forecast.

