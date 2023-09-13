Austin weather: Spotty showers Wednesday, more rain later this week

After months of dry weather and extreme heat, the day has finally arrived with highs staying below average with spotty showers.

Most of the rain will be on and off during the morning hours with totals under a tenth of an inch.

The combination of the clouds, rain and northerly wind will keep highs in the upper 80s and low 90s for the first time in months.

All the ingredients will be in place to see rounds of rain and storms through the weekend.

