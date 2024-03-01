Austin weather: Spring-like temperatures return

The sunny and warmer weather returns to Central Texas.

The two-day cold snap is over.

The southerly breeze in the coming days will push the winter chill out and spring will be back in the air for the next five days.

We are tracking a huge Western Low. Ahead of it the weather will be warming and turning breezy. Plus, the clouds, moisture and rain chances will make a comeback next week.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.