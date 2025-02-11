Austin weather: Flood Advisory issued for Travis County as storms hit the area

The Brief 1st rain event of February arrives in Central Texas Some spots could get an inch of rain Storms likely through afternoon with another round possible later in the evening



The first rain event of February has arrived. Rain and storms are likely through early afternoon with another round of storms later in the evening.

The following counties are under a Flood Advisory until 4 p.m. (CT):

Travis County

Hays County

Caldwell County

Bastrop County

Officials say there could be minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas as an estimated one to two inches has fallen and an additional inch is expected.

Locations that could experience flooding include Austin, San Marcos, Pflugerville, Kyle, Buda, Lockhart, Elgin, Dripping Springs and Wimberley.

When do the storms arrive?

Timeline:

Rain and storms are likely through early afternoon.

Less rain is expected in late afternoon and early evening.

As the upper low moves overhead tonight, it could set off another round of storms from 10 this evening to 3 tomorrow morning.

By the numbers:

Some spots could get an inch of rain.

The clouds and rain will trap in the chill and keep highs in the 50s.

What's next:

Warming up briefly on Wednesday but then here comes another blast of cold air for Thursday and Friday.

Get ready. The weather is changing big time day in and day out with and up and down temperatures.

What you can do:

