Austin weather: Storms clear, another round of spotty showers possible

More rain and storms are possible later today and it won't be as warm.

With a cloud/sun mix highs will reach seasonal levels in the upper 80s.

The door is open to see more rain and storms. An upper low and stalled front to the north will generate more storms and push a few this way later today and evening.

The severe risk is low but can't rule out small hail, gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning with some of the storms.

High pressure begins to build in tomorrow and the rain faucet turns off.

Will it stay off all the way through the weekend? The complete forecast is coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin. Staying live and local just for you until 10 a.m.

