Austin weather: Storms possible Friday night, some could be severe

It must be Friday because storms are in the forecast tonight.

This has played out like this the last few weeks. During the day, it will be sunny, hot and steamy. Then a cold front will plow into the heat and humidity and fire up the rain and storms starting this evening.

The Hill Country will be the prime spot for heavy rain and strongest storms.

Much of the area is under a SLIGHT risk of severe storms.

Hail, wind and lightning will be the main concerns.

There is also a marginal risk of localized flooding in the Hill Country with 1 to 3" of rain possible.

There will not be as much rain from Austin to La Grange as the storms weaken as they move closer to I-35.

We will talk more about the storm threat and weekend forecast coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

