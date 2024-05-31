Austin weather: Heavy rain hits Central Texas

Heavy rain moved through Central Texas Friday morning. Now, the threat of severe storms has decreased slightly.

The main threats are localized flooding, hail, and gusty winds.

Ensure you are staying weather-aware because there is still a little uncertainty regarding the exact timing of these storms.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued until 9:45 a.m. for Blanco County and Gillespie County is under a Flood Advisory until 10:30 a.m.

Hays County, Caldwell County, and Bastrop County are under a Flood Advisory until 12:45 p.m.

Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen, and we could get even more rainfall on Friday. Minor flooding is expected in low-lying and poor drainage areas, according to the National Weather Service.

We've already seen some road closures in Austin and the surrounding areas. To check on conditions in your area, visit atxfloods.com.

Austin Emergency Management says if you encounter high water on the road, don’t attempt to drive through it. As little as 6 in of water can cause unsafe driving conditions.

Thousands of people in the Austin area are also without power as storms move through the area. For a map of the local power outages, click here.

Austin Energy crews are out working to restore power. Officials say crews will work through heavy rain, but they can't go up in lifts if wind gusts are over 30 mph and they can't work in areas where there is lightning.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.