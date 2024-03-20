Austin weather: Storms, some severe, possible Thursday

Happy First Day of Spring!

The clouds will dominate, keeping temperatures below average again today but still comfortable.

The light southerly wind will keep the clouds locked in and usher in more moisture.

All eyes are on the next Pacific low. It is on the move and will arrive on Thursday.

The rain could come at us in waves and some storms could turn severe.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Don't miss the complete forecast coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.