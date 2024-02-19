Austin weather: Sunny, dry streak continues

The sunny and dry streak continues on Presidents' Day.

After a cold start, Central Texas will be in good shape to enjoy a 100% chance of dry and blue skies and highs in the upper 60s.

The winds will increase from the south, setting the stage for a warming trend this week. Goodbye, Winter for now.

The next Western Low is being tracked and will eventually impact us, but it won't advance east very quickly with blocking high pressure moving into Texas.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.