Austin weather: Sunny, mild streak continues

The sunny and mild streak rolls on today.

It's going to feel like winter in the morning, but then here comes another false spring afternoon with highs in the 70s.

There will be a few clouds making an appearance this morning but back in sunny mode this afternoon.

Things will be more of the same for the rest of the week and then the next Pacific system will come into play this weekend.

Clouds and rain will make a comeback.

