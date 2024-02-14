Austin weather: Sunny skies turning cloudy; rain later this week

We will start Valentine's Day with mostly sunny skies and then the clouds take over in the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s.

We're cooling into the 50s this evening with the fog and drizzle holding off until after midnight.

We are tracking 2 Pacific lows and a cold front that will bring in weather changes late in the week.

