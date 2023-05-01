Austin weather: Sunny and warm on Monday, but storms return later this week

It's a new day, week and month. The weather won't change much but that is a good thing.

Another winner is on the weather menu.

Mostly sunny, warm and dry conditions are expected today with highs in the mid 80s.

Enjoy the low humidity and sunshine today because the clouds and moisture will return ahead of the next storm system. Plus we could finish the week with more rain and storms.

We will break down the forecast for the week ahead coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

