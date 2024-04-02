Expand / Collapse search

Austin weather: Sunshine returns through the end of the week

By
Published  April 2, 2024 11:12am CDT
Weather
FOX 7 Austin

Austin weather: Sunshine returns through Friday

The storms have cleared and now sunshine will dominate the forecast for the rest of the week. Zack Shields shows us when we could see some more rain in his full forecast.

AUSTIN, Texas - The storms are gone, and now it is time for winds of change behind a front.

Sunny, cooler, drier and breezy times are ahead with seasonal highs today.

Wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph are possible. 

Even cooler tonight with another round of gorgeous weather tomorrow.

Image 1 of 2

 

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.