Austin weather: Sunshine returns through the end of the week
AUSTIN, Texas - The storms are gone, and now it is time for winds of change behind a front.
Sunny, cooler, drier and breezy times are ahead with seasonal highs today.
Wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph are possible.
Even cooler tonight with another round of gorgeous weather tomorrow.
Image 1 of 2
▼
Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.