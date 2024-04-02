Austin weather: Sunshine returns through the end of the week

The storms are gone, and now it is time for winds of change behind a front.

Sunny, cooler, drier and breezy times are ahead with seasonal highs today.

Wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph are possible.

Even cooler tonight with another round of gorgeous weather tomorrow.

