Austin weather: Temperatures could feel like 110

Another hot day and another Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for much of Central Texas until 9 p.m.

More dangerous heat is on the weather menu with air temperatures and feels like temperatures around 105 to 110 all afternoon long.

Take care of your body so you don't end up with a heat illness.

It's so hot today we could beat a record high that has been around for 99 years.

How to prevent heat emergencies and heat related illnesses

The NWS is also warning Central Texans about possible heat related illnesses and says to:

Take frequent rest breaks in shade or air-conditioning

Drink plenty of water/fluids, even if you're not thirsty

Check on elderly relatives and neighbors

Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles

More tips to stay cool

Pack your cooler with water and ice

Avoid caffeinated and alcoholic beverages

Avoid recreational drug use as they may cause increased body temperature

Dress for the heat in loose, light-colored clothing

Wear a hat and use sunscreen

Keeping pets safe in heat

The NWS also offered tips on how to keep your pets safe in the heat too:

Watch the humidity

Limit exercise on hot days

Provide ample shade and water

Don't rely on a fan

Watch out for hot pavement

