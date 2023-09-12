Austin weather: Temperatures decreasing, rain chances increasing this week

We did it! We are starting a different kind of streak beside the triple-digit one.

Tuesday will be the third day in a row with highs in the 90s with scattered clouds and a northerly wind.

We just missed the rain again Monday night with it staying west of Austin.

The Hill Country will be the prime spot again late tonight for the West Texas storms to head for after midnight.

We're still waiting for a front to drop more to the south to give the rest of the area better chances of rain.

Chances for rain are trending up and temperatures are trending down for the rest of the week.

