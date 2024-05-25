Austin weather: Tornado watch in some counties through Saturday night
AUSTIN, Texas - Severe weather threats continue to impact our area.
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Lampasas County and San Saba County until 9 p.m. Saturday evening.
