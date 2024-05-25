Expand / Collapse search

Austin weather: Tornado watch in some counties through Saturday night

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  May 25, 2024 2:23pm CDT
Weather
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Severe weather threats continue to impact our area.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Lampasas County and San Saba County until 9 p.m. Saturday evening.

Austin weather: Mostly clear holiday weekend

The long weekend won't be rainy until Monday, potentially. Scott Fisher explains what to expect in his full weekend forecast.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.