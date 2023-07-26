Austin weather: Triple-digit heat to stay below record Wednesday

It will be day 35 with highs in the 100s this summer and the 19th straight day in triple-digit territory.

The streak will continue today but, with the extra clouds and dust in the air, this will be enough to keep highs way below record levels.

We still have a Heat Advisory posted for Bell, Lampasas and San Saba Counties.

The forecast will remain having a Dog Days of Summer feel to it.

We are tracking an upper low in the Gulf and it is heading west.

Will it get close enough to throw some showers and storms our way? The complete forecast is coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

