Austin weather: Triple-digit temperatures continue through end of June

The heat dome is in place and is strengthening. That means the skies will be nearly cloud free throughout the afternoon once the low level cloud cover dissipates which should happen by mid-morning at the absolute latest.

A heat advisory is in effect for the whole viewing area with highs ranging from 101° to 107°.

Llano, Mason and Fayette counties have Excessive Heat warnings in place for different reasons. Mason and Llano will be very, very hot, but dry so the excessive heat warning is driven by air temperature which will be 105°+. Fayette County sees lower actual temperatures but much higher humidity, so the excessive heat warning there is driven by heat index, which should push close to 115°.

Either way you cut it, it’ll be very hot. Records today should stand but it’ll be close as records are in the 106°-109° range. Tuesday will have higher temperatures by a degree or two, which means records will be possible once again.

UV will be an additional issue as the solar angle is the highest for the whole year, so UV will be extreme throughout the week. Sunburns can happen within about 20 minutes so sunscreen will be a must for anyone staying outdoors for any appreciable amount of time.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.