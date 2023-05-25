Austin weather: Warm and mostly sunny Thursday

The storms will stay away today as high pressure starts to move into Central Texas.

It will be partly to mostly sunny and warm with highs close to seasonal levels in the upper 80s.

Expect more of this the next few days as the dome of stability arrives in Texas keeping the storm west to our west.

It is looking like we could slide into another rainy weather pattern next week.

