Expand / Collapse search

Austin weather: Warm and mostly sunny Thursday

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 7 Austin

Austin weather: Mostly sunny, warm and dry Thursday

No need for an umbrella today -- it's going to be warm and dry. But how long will this dry weather last? Zack Shields has details in his full forecast.

AUSTIN, Texas - The storms will stay away today as high pressure starts to move into Central Texas.

It will be partly to mostly sunny and warm with highs close to seasonal levels in the upper 80s.

Expect more of this the next few days as the dome of stability arrives in Texas keeping the storm west to our west.

It is looking like we could slide into another rainy weather pattern next week.

Image 1 of 2

 

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.