Austin weather: Warmest day of the year so far

The warming trend and sunny streak continues today.

After a chilly start, our highs will be near 80 for the first time this year.

The southerly wind will not only warm up the area but also carry in more moisture.

By tomorrow morning it will be cloudy, foggy and drizzly.

We are keeping a close eye on the next Western Low. It will pull in the spring-like feel.

