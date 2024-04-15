Austin weather: Warming trend this week with a couple of chances of rain

The clouds and moisture are back and the warm temperatures and gusty winds are staying with us not only today but for much of the week.

This will be the 5th day in a row with highs in the 80s.

Later this week we could make it into the 90s.

We are tracking a series of Pacific lows that will turn on the rain faucet again.

We may have to wait until this weekend for the best rain chances.

